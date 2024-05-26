DH Evening Brief: Shah says UCC, 'One Nation, One Election' to be implemented in next term; Hamas launches missile attack on Tel Aviv

UCC, 'One Nation, One Election' to be implemented in next term: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said a Uniform Civil Code for the entire country will be implemented within the next five years after extensive consultations with all stakeholders if the BJP returns to power. Read more
Israel sounds rocket sirens as Hamas launches 'big missile' attack on Tel Aviv
Hamas armed wing al-Qassam Brigades said it launched a "big missile" attack on Tel Aviv on Sunday as the Israeli military sounded sirens in the central city warning of possible incoming rockets. Read more
FIR against 6 partners of Rajkot game zone, 2 held; facility didn't have fire NOC, say police
Police have registered an FIR against six partners of a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and arrested two persons after a fire there killed 27 persons, officials said on Sunday. Read more
Turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin, 12 injured
Twelve people travelling on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Ireland were injured during a bout of turbulence, Dublin Airport said on Sunday, adding that the plane landed safely and as scheduled. Read more
IPL 2024 Final: SRH win toss, to bat first against KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday. Read more
Man beheads boss in fear of girlfriend coming to know he stole money: Report
Fearing that his French girlfriend named Marine Chaveuz would leave him if she got to know about his deeds, a man identified as Tyrese Haspil (25) beheaded a tech CEO, according to a report by New York Post. Read more
I.N.D.I.A. bloc will amend Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims,' claims PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday branded the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc as "communal and casteist," and claimed they have decided to change the Constitution to provide reservation to Muslims. Read more
PM Modi's 'mujra' remark is an insult to Bihar': Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'mujra' remark against opposition leaders and said that he 'insulted Bihar' by making such a comment. Read more
12 devotees dead as truck overturns on their bus in UP's Shahjahanpur
Twelve people, including six women and three children, headed to the Purnagiri temple in Uttarakhand were killed when a gravel-loaded dumper truck overturned on their bus in this district, police said Sunday. Read more