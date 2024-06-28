DH Evening Brief | US report on religious freedom deeply biased, says MEA; Monsoon has arrived in Delhi

India on Friday categorically rejected criticism against it in an annual US State Department report on international religious freedom, describing it as deeply biased and visibly driven by vote-bank considerations.
The monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi after a long and severe heat spell in the city, the IMD announced on Friday.
Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight of Vistara received a bomb threat on Friday following which a search was being carried out, police said here.
Deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri has been appointed as the foreign secretary of India on Friday.
Reports suggest that the weapons pipeline from India to Israel has surreptitiously kept flowing to meet war-shortages, in effect aiding genocide in Gaza
Hours after MLA Bedi Ram’s video—in which he claims that many people secured jobs through him after paying money—went viral, Om Prakash Rajbhar president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) found himself embroiled in a raging controversy over ano...
High drama and unprecedented scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha on Friday over Opposition demand for an immediate discussion on NEET fiasco with the Leader of Opposition entering the Well of the House, a former Prime Minister arguing for government and an MP fainting in the midst of the protest.
Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Rozdolivka in eastern Ukraine, Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Friday.
Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty halted their three-day record-hitting rally to close with losses on Friday as investors booked profit in banking, finance and tech stocks despite a positive trend in global equities.
Indian footballer Lallianzuala Chhangte on Friday extended his contract with Mumbai City FC which will keep the 27-year-old at the club till the end of the 2026-27 season.
