Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | US report on religious freedom deeply biased, says MEA; Monsoon has arrived in Delhi

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 13:16 IST
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 13:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

US report on religious freedom deeply biased, lacks an understanding of India's social fabric: MEA

India on Friday categorically rejected criticism against it in an annual US State Department report on international religious freedom, describing it as deeply biased and visibly driven by vote-bank considerations.

Read more

Monsoon has arrived in Delhi, says IMD

The monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi after a long and severe heat spell in the city, the IMD announced on Friday.

Read more

'Bomb on board': Vistara's Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight receives threat

Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai flight of Vistara received a bomb threat on Friday following which a search was being carried out, police said here.

Read more

Vikram Misri is the new Foreign Secretary

Deputy national security adviser Vikram Misri has been appointed as the foreign secretary of India on Friday.

Read more

India is firing the engine of war in Gaza while preaching peace

Reports suggest that the weapons pipeline from India to Israel has surreptitiously kept flowing to meet war-shortages, in effect aiding genocide in Gaza

Read more

After UP MLA, video of minister saying MLA can ‘jugad’ government jobs goes viral

Hours after MLA Bedi Ram’s video—in which he claims that many people secured jobs through him after paying money—went viral, Om Prakash Rajbhar president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) found himself embroiled in a raging controversy over ano...

Read more

High drama in Rajya Sabha: War of words between Dhankhar & Kharge as Congress MP faints while protesting

High drama and unprecedented scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha on Friday over Opposition demand for an immediate discussion on NEET fiasco with the Leader of Opposition entering the Well of the House, a former Prime Minister arguing for government and an MP fainting in the midst of the protest.

Read more

Russian military says it took control of settlement of Rozdolivka in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Rozdolivka in eastern Ukraine, Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Read more

Markets snap record-breaking rally as profit-booking hammers banking and finance stocks

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty halted their three-day record-hitting rally to close with losses on Friday as investors booked profit in banking, finance and tech stocks despite a positive trend in global equities.

Read more

Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC till end of 2026-27 season

Indian footballer Lallianzuala Chhangte on Friday extended his contract with Mumbai City FC which will keep the 27-year-old at the club till the end of the 2026-27 season.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2024, 13:16 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT