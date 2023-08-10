ED freezes Rs 30 crore land linked to TN minister Senthil Balaji in money laundering probe

Senthil Balaji, 47, is currently lodged in the Puzhal jail here and he continues to be a minister without portfolio in the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government after he was arrested by the ED on June 14 in the money laundering case linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during the previous AIADMK regime. Senthil Balaji is in ED custody till August 12 on the basis of a sessions court order.