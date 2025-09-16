Menu
ED summons ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa in betting app linked PMLA case

Uthappa, 39, has been asked to get recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the sources said.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 06:48 IST
India News Enforcement Directorate PMLA Robin Uthappa Betting app

