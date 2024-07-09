Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls upon states to work together with Centre for building collaborative education system

Pradhan said that the National Education Policy 2020 stresses upon the importance of education in mother tongue and all Indian languages, and said that India is a young country and the challenge is to make global citizens for the 21st century world which is rapidly changing and being driven by technology.

“Ensuring an education system which is both rooted and futuristic is our collective responsibility, he said. He also stressed upon the importance of building technology readiness in schools with a holistic approach and ensuring critical thinking among students,” a release by the ministry read.

Pradhan also said that both States and the Centre have to work as a team to strengthen the education ecosystem. He said that the Centre must replicate and amplify best-practices from across all States and UTs. He urged stakeholders from states and UTs to work together to strengthen capacities.

He also spoke about the importance of teachers’ capacity building and speaking about competency-based education, said that we must also strengthen our skilling capacities to increase employability.