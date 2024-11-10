Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Even 'originating point' of Ganga is polluted by STP discharge, NGT told

The submission was made during the proceedings about the prevention and control of pollution in Ganga in Uttarakhand. The tribunal had earlier sought a report from the state and others.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 15:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 15:16 IST
India NewsUttarakhandGangaPollutionNGT

Follow us on :

Follow Us