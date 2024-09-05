Evolve joint military vision and prepare for the unexpected, says Rajnath; top commanders discuss theaterisation

For better military planning, the Centre wants to reduce the number of individual commands and replace them with integrated theatre commands with elements of the army, air force and navy in each command depending on the nature of the enemy the theatres face.

The task creating such a command structure by bringing everyone on board was entrusted to the first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. His successor Gen Chauhan now leads the theaterisation initiative.

The board plan is to create two theatre commands for the Pakistan and China fronts besides a maritime one. Each of the commands will have elements of the air force. There can also be joint commands for training and logistics.

However, there are still several missing pieces that need to be fitted before the ambitious plan gets a nod from the Union Cabinet. The opposition from within the IAF that stands to lose the maximum is also to be overcome.

Another contentious issue is the ranks of the Commander-in-Chief of the theatre commands as the current proposal is to make them four-star officers just like the three Service chiefs and the CDS.

Gen Chauhan said integration was a step by step process, beginning with cross service co-operation leading to a ‘joint culture’ and finally achieving integration of forces for conduct of joint operations.

“The focus of the conference was on future capability building including organisation structures for joint and integrated response and ushering in efficiency, transparency and accountability. Deliberations spanned across a broad spectrum of contemporary issues such as theaterisation, indigenisation and technological developments,” the spokesperson said.

Besides space and e-warfare, Singh asked commanders also to develop capability in artificial intelligence, robotics and data tools because these technologies could decide the course of a war to a great extent.