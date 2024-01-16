Explained | Why PM Modi fed cows on Makar Sankranti

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed Punganur cows, a dwarf cattle breed, in the lawn premises of his residence in Delhi (7, Lok Kalyan Marg), according to a News18 report.

Modi was seen caressing and feeding the cows grass and fodder. Hindus believe that feeding cows on Makar Sankranti brings blessings and prosperity.

The PM's act has brought publicity to the cow breed as Punganur cows are an indigenous rare breed native to the Punganur community in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Modi had on Friday released an audio message saying that he will start an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual).

Modi said that he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion.

'Gau Seva' (taking care of cows) is also a part of the 11-day ritual that PM Modi is observing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

Punganur cows are 70-90 cm tall and weigh about 115-200 kg. Recognised by their broad forehead, dwarf stature and short horns, the cows are known for their rich and nutritious milk.