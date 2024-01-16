Explained | Why PM Modi fed cows on Makar Sankranti

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed Punganur cows, a dwarf cattle breed, in the lawn premises of his residence in Delhi (7, Lok Kalyan Marg), according to a News18 report.
Modi was seen caressing and feeding the cows grass and fodder. Hindus believe that feeding cows on Makar Sankranti brings blessings and prosperity.
The PM's act has brought publicity to the cow breed as Punganur cows are an indigenous rare breed native to the Punganur community in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Modi had on Friday released an audio message saying that he will start an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual).
Modi said that he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion.
'Gau Seva' (taking care of cows) is also a part of the 11-day ritual that PM Modi is observing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.
Punganur cows are 70-90 cm tall and weigh about 115-200 kg. Recognised by their broad forehead, dwarf stature and short horns, the cows are known for their rich and nutritious milk.
The publication states that Dr BL Chidananda, a retired professor of Animal Sciences from the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK, calls the Punganur breed a 'gold mine'.
He told the publication, "The milk of this cow also has the element Au, the chemical name for gold. Even today, many temples of Andhra Pradesh, including the famous Tirupati Thirumala Temple, use the milk of a Punganur cow for Ksheeraabhishekam (milk offering to the deity)," adding that people use silver utensils and sometimes consume wafer-thin sheets of gold and silver to add nutritional value to their health.
He also said, "The milk a Punganur cow provides has high nutritional value. Known for its high-fat content A2 milk, rich in nutrients such as Omega fatty acids, calcium, potassium, and magnesium, which are essential for maintaining good health."
A Punganur cow can yield up to 1 to 3 litres a day, and the milk fat content is 8 per cent as compared to 3 to 4 per cent in other native breeds.
Once facing, extinction, Punganur cows have increased in numbers due to 'Mission Punganur'. Most of the cows at the Prime Minister's residence belong to the breed.
Efforts were made to revive the breed whose numbers had dropped to 100 in the country. Andhra government also embarked on a mission to revive their population and in 2020, launched 'Mission Punganur'.