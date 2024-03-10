Farmers' Rail Roko protest live: Sarwan Singh Pandher calls for citizens' support to the agitation

DSP Rural Inderjeet Singh told ANI that 150 police personnel have been deployed to ensure there law-and-order does not get affected during the 'rail roko' agitation.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher calls for citizens' support to the 'rail roko' protest
We urge all farmers, labourers and common people of the country to support us in the 'Rail Roko' today in large numbers. We also urge those, who want to undertake train travel between 12 noon-4 pm today, to not do the same for four hours today. People might face a little inconvenience today. This is partial 'Rail Roko'..."
Are you aware of the farmers' demands that have led to their protests since February 13?
The demands include pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act - 2013, and compensation to families of farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21. (PTI)
On International Women's Day, female farmer leaders took charge of the protests!
Women farmer leaders Sukhwinder Kaur, Samita Kaur Mangat and Gurpreet Kaur said on the occasion that thousands of women farmers from Punjab and Haryana participated at the protest sites. They thanked the women for coming to the protest sites and extending support to the ongoing protest in support of various demands of farmers.