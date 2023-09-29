FIR against SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu over threats ahead of India vs Pakistan WC match

An FIR has been filed against the founder of Sikhs For Justice Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who is also a designated terrorist, for issuing threats ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup clash between India and Pakistan.
"Threatening pre-recorded messages were published on various social media handles and an attempt was made to spoil the atmosphere. FIR registered against Pannu under 121(A),153(A)(B), 505 IPC,UAPA and IT Act 66 F," said Ajit Rajian,Cyber Crime DCP, Ahmedabad to news agency ANI.
