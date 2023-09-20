First batch of 33 officers to join IAF weapons systems branch

The new branch will have four sub-branches – (1) to operate the weapons in twin and multi-crew aircraft (2) for handling space-based intelligence and satellite images (3) to operate remotely piloted aircraft and (4) mission commanders and operators for surface-to-ground weapons, surface-to-surface missiles and close-in weapon systems.

The IAF chief said a dedicated weapon system school would be set up at Air Force Station, Begumpet.

The training will occur in two stages – the first stage will be conducted at the IAF academy at Dundigal, whereas the second part of the training will be conducted at the new school at Begumpet. The syllabus would be common for all the four sub-branches.

While making the announcement last year, he stated that the introduction of such a branch would save the air force of Rs 3,400 crore on training - as trained pilots would not be taken away for non-flying tasks.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF will post its officers as Additional Defence Attaches in Armenia, Spain and Ivory Coast. A Liaison Officer will also be posted in the American Pacific Air Command.

As many as 155 women Agniveers are undergoing training at the IAF training centre in Belgaum and there are 17 women officers in the fighter branch.

