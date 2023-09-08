G20 Summit Updates: Former PMs Manmohan Singh, HD Deve Gowda invited to G20 Summit dinner
With the G20 Summit slated to begin in the nation's capital, there are various traffic curbs in place and security has been tightened across as well. US President Joe Biden has already left for India, after putting out a positive message ahead of the meet, and upon arrival is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with items like the jet engine deal and nuclear technology on the agenda. Track the latest updates on the G20 Summit, only with DH!
Every time we engage, we get better, says Biden before leaving for India
01:4308 Sep 2023
US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit
01:4308 Sep 2023
Biden and Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear technology: White House
03:2408 Sep 2023
For the first time, there are global events on which countries don't actually agree: Former Sherpa Montek Singh Ahluwalia ahead of the G20 meet
He said "I hope we have a good G20... It is a difficult situation as, for the first time, there are global events on which countries don't actually agree...But many of the other issues that are being discussed are very relevant...I certainly think we are looking at the right issues...The G20 is more like a forum for creating a broad sense of consensus, and then negotiations take place at other forums..."
03:2208 Sep 2023
Watch: Argentina President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Delhi for the G20 summit
VIDEO | Argentina President Alberto Fernandez arrives in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit, scheduled to be held on September 9-10.
Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited to attend the G20 Summit dinner: Report
02:2008 Sep 2023
Every time we engage, we get better, says Biden before leaving for India
I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver. Every time we engage, we get better.
Joe Biden
02:1708 Sep 2023
Security tightened across Delhi ahead of G20 summit
US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit
01:4308 Sep 2023
Biden and Modi to make progress on GE jet engines, nuclear technology: White House
The White House expects to see meaningful progress on GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology in upcoming bilateral talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Thursday.
01:4308 Sep 2023
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro
Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located, officials said.