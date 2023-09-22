Gita Mehta, whose writing shaped perspectives of India, dies at 80

Mehta followed that in 1989 with “Raj,” a historical novel about a princess brought up in an Indian royal house in Rajasthan, in northern India, in the early decades of the last century, when Britain ruled the country. The book, which covered the half-century leading to independence in 1947, started out, she told The Sunday Telegraph of Britain, as a satire about the excessive lifestyle of Indian princesses in the 1920s.

But as she researched the topic, she said, the novel became more about “the extent to which an imperial power can convince the colonised people that they are progressive insofar as they imitate their imperial masters, backward insofar as they remain native.”