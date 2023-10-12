Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

3 held in Goa for betting on ICC Cricket World Cup match

The illegal activity was going on at a bungalow in Porvorim area on the outskirts of state capital Panaji, a senior police official said.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 08:18 IST

Follow Us

The Goa police have arrested three persons for allegedly betting on the India-Afghanistan cricket match of the ongoing World Cup, police said on Thursday.

The illegal activity was going on at a bungalow in Porvorim area on the outskirts of state capital Panaji, a senior police official said.

The Porvorim police on Wednesday arrested the three persons, all hailing from Karnataka and in the age group of 32 to 46 years, he said.

The police recovered mobile phones, a laptop, Wi-Fi router and other items worth Rs 1 lakh from the accused persons, the official said.

“The accused were arrested under provisions of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act,” he said.

India won the ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday by eight wickets.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 12 October 2023, 08:18 IST)
India NewsCricket newsCrimeGoaBetting

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT