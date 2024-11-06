Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

AAP seeks CBI probe into cash-for-jobs fraud in Goa

Talking to reporters on Tuesday in South Goa, state AAP president Amit Palekar also sought an immediate halt of the process of recruitment in government departments.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 07:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 07:25 IST
CBIAAPFraudJob ScamGoa News

Follow us on :

Follow Us