AAP seeks CBI probe into cash-for-jobs fraud in Goa

<p>Panaji: The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded a probe by the CBI or a retired high court judge into various cases of cheating on the promise of government jobs in Goa.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters on Tuesday in South Goa, state AAP president Amit Palekar also sought an immediate halt of the process of recruitment in government departments.</p>.<p>An inquiry should be conducted into the "scam" by the Central Bureau of Investigation. If not the CBI, then the probe should be carried out by a retired high court judge, he said.</p>.<p>"The role of insiders in the entire scam should be probed as it does not look like some isolated cases. This is a big racket," he claimed.</p>.Bengaluru police unearth Chinese link in online jobs fraud, arrest 10.<p>All senior officers, including those who are close to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, should be held accountable, he said.</p>.<p>The Goa police have arrested half-a-dozen persons for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-government jobs scam, recently exposed following a series of cases registered at various police stations in the state.</p>.<p>A person who was questioned by police had committed suicide.</p>.<p>Palekar claimed this shows the scam is deep-rooted.</p>.<p>"These accused prey on job-seekers for cash which is condemnable," he said.</p>.<p>Th tragedy is a stark reminder that this scam is not just about money as it has started taking a toll on human lives, he said.</p>.<p>AAP MLA Cruz Silva targeted the BJP government, claiming the Goa Staff Selection Commission was sidelined to enable corrupt practices in recruitments, stripping the deserving youth of a fair chance.</p>.<p>Another AAP legislator Venzy Viegas claimed the Goan youth are disillusioned as they have been deprived of fair employment opportunities.</p>.<p>CM Sawant on Monday appealed to the people who have been cheated on the promise of government jobs to lodge police complaints and said the culprits won't be spared.</p>.<p>Last month, the Ponda police in Goa arrested a woman, named Puja Naik, for allegedly cheating people after promising them government jobs.</p>.<p>Sawant had said action would be initiated against two government officials for helping her in the job racket.</p>.<p>A woman hailing from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district was also arrested by the Goa police on Monday for allegedly duping a person of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of providing railway jobs to her children.</p>