Homeindiagoa

Goa CM Sawant assures strict action against IPS officer accused of molesting woman

Last Updated 09 August 2023, 10:25 IST

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said in the Goa assembly that strict action would be taken against an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who allegedly molested a woman at a night club in the state.

Raising the matter in the House, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, without taking any name, said an IPS officer, posted in the state, molested a woman at a night club and demanded that he be suspended immediately.

In response, Sawant said, “Strict action would be taken against the IPS officer.”

“We will not tolerate this, strict action would be taken in connection with the matter,” he added.

The ongoing monsoon session of the Goa legislative assembly will conclude on Thursday.

(Published 09 August 2023, 10:25 IST)
India NewsPramod SawantGoaCrime Against Women

