Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Gopichand Hinduja, who acquired and turned around struggling Ashok Leyland, dies

Today, Ashok Leyland is regarded as one of the most successful turnaround stories ever in Indian corporate history.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 11:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 11:38 IST
India NewsLondonHinduja Groupdemise

Follow us on :

Follow Us