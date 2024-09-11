Government approves Rs 12,461 crore support for 31,350 MW hydropower projects

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday approved an outlay of Rs 12,461 crore to support the development of 31,350 MW hydropower projects to be implemented over the next eight years.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for modification of the scheme of budgetary support for the cost of enabling infrastructure for Hydro Electric Projects (HEP) with a total outlay of Rs 12,461 crore, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the scheme will be implemented from FY2024-25 to FY2031-32.