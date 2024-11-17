Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Govt winds up Vigyan Prasar set up in 1989 to popularise science

'Pursuant to the decision, all the necessary actions for closure of Vigyan Prasar have been completed and it stands closed as of the afternoon of October 21,' the resolution read.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 22:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 22:45 IST
India NewsScience NewsDepartment of Science and Technology

Follow us on :

Follow Us