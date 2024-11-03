Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Construction of 12 river bridges completed for bullet train corridor in Gujarat

The 120-metre-long bridge on the Kharera river in Navsari district is the 12th such structure to be recently completed in Gujarat, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 09:00 IST
India NewsGujaratBullet Train

Follow us on :

Follow Us