Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits Kutch in Gujarat; no casualty or damage

The earthquake was recorded at 8.18 pm with its epicentre located 26 km west south-west of Rapar town in Kutch district, the Gandhinagar-based ISR said.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 21:17 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 21:17 IST
India NewsGujaratEarthquakeKutch

