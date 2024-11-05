Minor girl killed in attack by lioness in Gujarat's Amreli

<p>Amreli, Gujarat: A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Monday evening and the forest department personnel caged the lioness in the early hours of Tuesday, he said.</p>.<p>The feline attacked the girl when she was on way back home from a farm with her mother in Kanthariya Khalsa village of Jafrabad taluka, Range Forest Officer GL Vaghela said.</p>.<p>The lioness dragged the girl into the bushes. Later, mutilated body parts of the minor were found in a nearby area, he said.</p>.<p>Soon after the incident, forest department officials reached the spot and took up the exercise to capture the lioness.</p>.Villagers stone tiger to death in Rajasthan a day after it 'kills' shepherd.<p>They managed to tranquillise and cage the big cat early Tuesday morning, Vaghela said.</p>.<p>This is the second such incident in the region in two weeks.</p>.<p>On October 21, a lioness killed a five-year-old boy when he was playing outside his hut in a plantation area of Navi Jikadri village in Jafrabad taluka. </p>