Out for bath, two children drown in canal in Gujarat

The children were members of families of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, engaged in factories in the region.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 14:57 IST

Two children of migrant workers drowned in a canal in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday, the police said.

Anand Yadav (11) and Hitesh Pal (13) entered a canal at Bhujpar village to take bath around 9 am, said an official from Mundra police station.

The boys, however, drowned in the water body, he said.

A team of rescue personnel and locals extricated the boys after working for several hours, he said. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The children were members of families of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, engaged in factories in the region.

(Published 10 September 2023, 14:57 IST)
