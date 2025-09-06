<p>Halol: Six persons died after the cable wire of a cargo ropeway snapped at the renowned Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Saturday, a police official said.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations.</p>.<p>The temple is situated at a height of around 800 metres, with pilgrims either choosing to climb some 2000 steps or use cable cars to reach the summit.</p>.<p>However, the ropeway for use by the public was shut since morning due to inclement weather, officials said.</p>.Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel Holds Interactive Session with Diplomats and Heads of Missions in Delhi as Prelude to Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.<p>Pavagadh Hill rises from Champaner in three stages and its plateau lies at an altitude of 1471 feet. The hill top has a heavily patronised temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. It attracts around 2.5 million visitors every year. </p>