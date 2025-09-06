Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Six dead as wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat

Superintendent of Police Haresh Dudhat confirmed the six deaths and said police and fire brigade teams were at the spot for rescue and relief operations.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 12:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 12:55 IST
India NewsGujaratropeways

Follow us on :

Follow Us