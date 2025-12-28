Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Translocated tigress released into Rajasthan's Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve

The tigress will be continuously monitored through radio telemetry, field tracking, and surveillance to observe her movements, health, and adaptation to the natural habitat.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 10:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 10:00 IST
India NewsRajasthanTigressPench

Follow us on :

Follow Us