Two workers killed, 20 injured after boiler explosion at pharma factory in Gujarat

"A powerful boiler explosion inside the factory triggered a massive fire," Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana said, adding that the blaze was later brought under control.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 10:21 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 10:21 IST
