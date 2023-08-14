Har Ghar Tiranga comes at a price, BJP leaders lose verified tag on X after changing DP to tricolour

Complying with the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come at a personal price for some of the BJP leaders across India, as they lost their verification tag on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In a move to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India, PM Modi had urged everyone to change their social media display picture to the national flag.
The Prime Minister on Sunday called on people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.
“In the spirit of the #HarGharTiranga movement, let us change the DP of our social media accounts and extend support to this unique effort which will deepen the bond between our beloved country and us," Modi said on X.
However, soon after several BJP leaders changed their social media display pictures to that of the tricolour to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, they started to lose their verified tags.
The leaders faced this repercussion because X requires verified accounts to use their real names and display pictures.
Haryana CM Manohal Lal Khattar, Goa Chief Minsiter Pramod Sawand, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pushkar Dhami and the BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra are a few leaders who lost their verified tags.
Even though Prime Minister Modi has also changed his X profile picture to that of the national flag, his grey tick has not be removed so far.
In order to restore their respective verifications, the leaders will have to wait till the social media platform reviews their profiles and confirms that they abide by all the guidelines.
The purpose of the tick is to certify that the account is genuine and that the person/organisation is true to what they claim to represent.