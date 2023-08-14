Har Ghar Tiranga comes at a price, BJP leaders lose verified tag on X after changing DP to tricolour

Complying with the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come at a personal price for some of the BJP leaders across India, as they lost their verification tag on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a move to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India, PM Modi had urged everyone to change their social media display picture to the national flag.

The Prime Minister on Sunday called on people to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement between August 13 to 15.