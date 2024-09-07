Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Amid impasse in alliance talks, AAP says those underestimating party will regret it

New Delhi: Amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP on Saturday warned that those who "underestimate" the party would "regret" it.

AAP national secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said during a press conference that the party was ready to contest from all 90 seats in the Haryana elections with full force.

"We are fully prepared and waiting for the party's order. As soon as we get the 'go' word, we will announce everything. We are prepared to fight the elections with full force on all the seats and those who underestimate us will themselves regret it in the future," Pathak said.