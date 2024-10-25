Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana BJP Legislature Party holds talks ahead of swearing-in of MLAs

The legislators met at the residence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 20:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 20:04 IST
India NewsBJPHaryanaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us