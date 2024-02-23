JOIN US
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana CM Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh crore state budget for FY25

While presenting the budget, Khattar said his government took many steps for the welfare of farmers, while adding that the government was giving a minimum support price on 14 crops.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 07:41 IST

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the budget for financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of Rs 1.89 lakh crore, more than 11 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "For 2024-25, I propose a budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore which is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24."

It is the fifth budget of the BJP-JJP government.

While presenting the budget, Khattar said his government took many steps for the welfare of farmers, while adding that the government was giving a minimum support price on 14 crops.

(Published 23 February 2024, 07:41 IST)
India NewsBJPHaryanaManohar Lal KhattarState budget

