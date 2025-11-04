<p>Faridabad: A hunt is on for the youth who allegedly fired gunshots at a 17-year-old girl here in broad daylight, wounding her in shoulder and abdomen, police on Tuesday said.</p><p>The girl, who is preparing for JEE, was shot twice by an alleged stalker in Faridabad's Shyam colony on Monday evening when she was on her way home from a library.</p><p>The attacker has been identified as 20-year-old Jatin Mangla, a native of Sarmathla village near Gurugram's Sohna, the police said.</p><p>The victim, Kanishka, is stable and under treatment at a hospital in Sector 8.</p><p>Footage from a CCTV camera showed a youth, allegedly Mangla, waiting for Kanishka in a street and shooting at her at a close range.</p><p>One bullet struck her shoulder, while another grazed her abdomen.</p><p>Four teams have been formed to track down the attacker, a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.</p><p>According to the police, Kanishka, a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony and a class 12 science student of the Open Education Board, was being harassed by Mangla for the past few months.</p><p>Her sister told reporters that two days before the attack, Mangla had apologised to her family for stalking her.</p>.Coimbatore student sexual assault: Three suspects shot at, nabbed by police.<p>Police said Mangla and Kanishka went to the same library to study.</p><p>"The accused enrolled in the Classmate Library about six months ago when the girl had been enrolled there for a year. The library management said Jatin Mangala works as an accountant at a nearby private college," Ballabhgarh City Police Station SHO, Inspector Shamsher Singh, said.</p><p>The officer said Mangla would not leave the girl alone, and kept hovering around her from the get go.</p><p>Within 15 days of his admission to the library, Mangla's membership was canceled, so was Kanishka's.</p><p>"The girl took admission again in the library about five months ago while the accused was denied admission. He continued stalking the girl," Singh said.</p><p>"Several teams of police station and crime branch are conducting raids to arrest him," he said.</p>