Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Hunt on for youth who shot at teenage girl in Faridabad

According to the police, Kanishka, a resident of Bhagat Singh Colony and a class 12 science student of the Open Education Board, was being harassed by Mangla for the past few months.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 08:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 08:54 IST
India NewsCrimeshot deadhunt

Follow us on :

Follow Us