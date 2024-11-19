High Court orders attachment of Delhi's Himachal Bhawan after government fails to clear dues of power firm

<p>Shimla: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himachal-pradesh-high-court">Himachal Pradesh High Court</a> has ordered the attachment of the Himachal Bhawan in Delhi for the recovery of Rs 150 crore that the state government owes to a power firm, Seli Hydropower Electrical Company.</p>.<p>Passing the order on Monday, a single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Mohan Goel said the company may take appropriate steps for auction of Himachal Bhawan located in central Delhi's Mandi House area thereof.</p>.<p>The case pertains to the 340 MW Seli Hydropower Electric Project on the Chenab river in Lahaul and Spiti district.</p>.<p>The state government awarded the project to Seli Hydro Electric Power Company Limited/Moser Baer and issued the Letter of Allotment (LOA) on February 28, 2009, following which the firm deposited the upfront premium of Rs 64 crore.</p>.Appointment of CPS: Himachal Pradesh govt moves SC against HC order.<p>However, the project did not materialise. The state government cancelled the LOA and ordered forfeiture of the upfront premium.</p>.<p>The company challenged the decision before an arbitrator which ruled in its favour and asked the government to deposit the upfront premium with interest.</p>.<p>After the state government did not comply with the order, the company filed a petition before the high court under Article 226.</p>.<p>The court found merit in the petitioner's contention that the project had become technically and financially unviable and its prayer for withdrawing from it deserved to be allowed.</p>.<p>The high court also upheld the decision of the arbitrator on January 13, 2023, and directed the government to deposit the upfront premium with interest with the Registry.</p>.Cheating home buyers case: Delhi High Court stays order against discharging Gautam Gambhir.<p>Due to the delay in payment, the amount has increased to Rs 150 crore with the accumulation of 7 per cent interest from the date of filing of the petition.</p>.<p>In an embarrassment for the government, the court ordered the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi.</p>.<p>It also directed the principal secretary (Power) to order a fact-finding inquiry to identify the officers responsible for the lapse and sought its report within 15 days before the next hearing on December 6.</p>.<p>Advocate General Anup Rattan said the Himachal Pradesh government has already filed an appeal against the initial HC order and it is likely to come up for hearing this month.</p>