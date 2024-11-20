Home
Himachal Pradesh High Court orders closure of 18 loss-making tourism corporation hotels

The properties were being closed as they are financially unviable, the court said, adding that public resources should not wasted by the HPTDC in the upkeep of 'these white elephants'.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:53 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 09:53 IST
