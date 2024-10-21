Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Sanjauli mosque row: High Court asks Shimla municipal commissioner to decide case within 8 weeks

The direction came hours after the demolition of three unauthorised storeys of the disputed mosque began on Monday following an October 5 order of the Municipal Commissioner Court.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 16:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 16:55 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradesh High CourtMosqueWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us