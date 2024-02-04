Snowfall disrupts normal life in Himachal, over 500 roads blocked

Kalpa in Kinnaur received 5.6 mm of snow followed by Bharmaur 5 cm, Gondla 4.2 cm, Keylong 3 cm, Khadrala and Kufri 2 cm each, Kukumseri 1.6 cm and Sangla and Pooh 1 cm each.

Jogindernagar received 13 mm of rains followed by Slapper 12.5 mm, Rohru 10 mm, Gohar 9 mm while Sarahan, Sujanpur Tira, Berthin, Nainadevi, Palampur, Seobagh, Shimla, Sundernagar, Dharamshala, Una, Solan received 5 to 7 mm of rains.