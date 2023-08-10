Hindalco, Texmaco tie up to produce aluminium rail wagons

Hindalco Industries Ltd, a global enterprise in aluminium rolling and recycling, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, which specialises in engineering, have formed a strategic partnership to produce high-quality aluminum rail wagons and coaches.
These coaches will play a crucial role in assisting the Indian Railways reach its emission reduction targets while also enhancing operational efficiency, said a statement from Hindalco.
Hindalco will provide profiles, sheets and plates of its unique aluminium alloys, along with fabrication and welding expertise. The company’s in-house aluminium freight rake launched last year is 180 tons lighter and offers 19 per cent higher payload to tare weight ratio, consumes less energy with relatively negligible wear and tear. While Texmaco will bring in technical expertise and be responsible for the design, setup of the factory, and production line, and will provide skilled workers, said a statement.
“With the launch of India’s first aluminium rake, we have demonstrated the benefits of higher payload and significant CO2 reduction that aluminium rakes offer. This partnership will further strengthen our role in enhancing the value proposition for the freight industry as well as for passenger mobility, while helping the Railways achieve its net zero objective,” Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries, said.
Indian Railways has launched "Mission 3000 MT" with a target of doubling freight capacity to 3,000 million tons by 2027 through augmentation of rolling stock, intending to achieve a 45 per cent market share in freight. The railway is proactively working to enhance wagon designs towards this aim and thus encourage wagon manufacturers to submit designs to increase overall capacity of rail assets.
“This partnership will go a long way in creating innovative and sustainable products further reinforcing our commitment towards reducing the industry’s carbon footprint and driving a positive environmental impact,” Indrajit Mookerjee, Vice-Chairman of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, said.
An indigenous facility that can make high-quality aluminium wagons, coaches, large containers, and components will greatly supplement the central government’s fast-paced development of dedicated freight corridors that aims to boost efficiency and reduce freight tariffs, the company added.