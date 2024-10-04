Home
Home-cooked meals become dearer in September as onion, potato prices shoot up: Report

Attributing the rise to firming up in the vegetable prices that account for 37 per cent of a thali cost, the "roti, rice, rate" report elaborated on the factors affecting the overall cost.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 09:40 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 09:40 IST
India NewsBusiness News

