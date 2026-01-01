<p>Mumbai: India is set to see below-average maximum and minimum temperatures in January, the weather office said on Thursday, raising the prospect of higher yields for key winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed and chickpeas.</p><p>The country is also likely to experience an above-average number of cold-wave days, particularly across central and eastern India, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department, told an online news conference.</p>.Dal Lake harbours bacteria that can degrade pesticides.<p>"Over parts of Vidarbha and adjoining Marathwada, as well as parts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, we expect one to three additional cold-wave days in January," he said.</p><p>Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh states in the north, along with Madhya Pradesh in central India, form the country's top wheat-growing regions.</p><p>Winter-sown crops such as wheat, rapeseed, and chickpeas are planted from October to December and require cold weather conditions during their growth and maturity stages for optimal yields.</p><p>In recent years, maximum and minimum temperatures from January to March have been above normal, adversely affecting yields of winter crops.</p><p>This year, however, minimum temperatures across most parts of the country are likely to stay below average, except in some areas of the northwest and northeast, Mohapatra said.</p><p>Rainfall in northern and northwestern states is likely to remain below average during January–March, he said.</p><p>Farmers have so far planted winter-sown crops on 61.4 million hectares since sowing began on October 1, up 1.1 per cent from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed.</p><p>"Temperatures in wheat and rapeseed-growing states have been conducive to crop growth, and if they remain normal to below normal, we can certainly expect bumper yields this year," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house. </p>