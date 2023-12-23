I.N.D.I.A leaders slam Smriti Irani for her 'which gay man has menstrual cycle' remark

Union Mnister for Women an Child Development, Smriti Irani, has found herself the subject of criticism from the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc after she opposed the concept of paid menstrual leaves for women in the Parliament.

In response to a question by RJD MP Manoj Jha, she had later backed her opinion by asking, "Which gay man, without a uterus, has a menstrual cycle?".

Opposing her remarks, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi have slammed Irani on social media.