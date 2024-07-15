India, Maldives reiterate 'unwavering' commitment to fostering close bilateral ties

Male: India and Maldives on Sunday reiterated the "unwavering" commitment to fostering "continued close relations" and enhancing bilateral cooperation, as the two sides agreed to work together towards maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

India's High Commissioner in Maldives, Munu Mahawar, called on President Mohamed Muizzu at the President's Office on Sunday, a press release by the President's Office here said.

Mahawar and Muizzu discussed avenues to further bolster ties between the two countries and spoke on various projects undertaken by India in the Maldives.

Mahawar "expressed gratitude to the President for accepting the invitation and attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi for a new term," it said.

Muizzu was in New Delhi last month to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi. It was his first visit to India after he became the island nation’s president in November last year.