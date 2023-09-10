India, US join Gulf and European nations to launch connectivity project to counter China's BRI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed respect for the sovereignty of all nations as he joined United States President Joe Biden and other leaders to announce a sea-land connectivity project linking India with the Middle East and Europe in an apparent move to counter the controversial Belt and Road Initiative of China.

The ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor or the IMEC was announced on the sideline of the 18th G20 summit, which the prime minister is hosting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The proposed IMEC will comprise an eastern corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a northern corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe. It will include a railway and ship-rail transit network and road transport routes, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India will be linked to Europe by a railway line and existing ports through UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel. It will generate economic growth while incentivising new investments and the creation of quality jobs. The corridor will connect the two continents to commercial hubs and facilitate the development and export of clean energy. It will support existing trade and manufacturing synergies and strengthen food security and supply chains.