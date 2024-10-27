Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Shiv Sena (UBT) declares candidates for disputed Versova and Ghatkopar West seats in Mumbai
Hello readers. Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls are just around the corner. Congress released another list of 16 candidates for the Maharashtra polls yesterday. The NCP (SP) also declared a second list of 22 candidates, fielding the party MLA Sandeep Khirsagar, from Beed. Meanwhile, AJSU Party, an NDA ally in Jharkhand fielded Yashoda Devi from Dumri assembly seat. Track DH for all the latest updates on Assembly elections.
AJSU Party fields Yashoda Devi from Jharkhand's Dumri
08:0027 Oct 2024
AAP to not contest polls; Kejriwal to campaign for MVA ahead of Maharashtra polls
08:0027 Oct 2024
08:0027 Oct 2024
"MVA needs Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas in seat-sharing": Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut
08:3027 Oct 2024
Fighting against uncle a challenge, but not worried, says Yugendra Pawar on maiden poll in Baramati
With stage set for another battle within the Pawar clan in Baramati, NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar says fighting against his uncle Ajit Pawar is a challenge for him, but he is not worried as goodwill and blessings are with him.
Maharashtra: Manikrao Thakare among Congress's third list of 16 candidates
Congress on Saturday released its third list of 16 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections which included senior leader Manikrao Thakare. With the third list, the party has declared 87 candidates so far for the November 20 elections to the 288-member assembly. Its talks with allies NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) for seat-sharing are still under way.
AJSU Party, an NDA ally in Jharkhand, on Saturday fielded Yashoda Devi from Dumri assembly seat. This follows the party's earlier announcements of eight candidates on October 20 and Dinesh Chandra Boipai from Manoharpur on October 24.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not contest the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. Instead, party chief Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Saturday.