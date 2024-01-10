India Political Updates: 'Today it will be decided that this govt is illegal', Raut on Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case
Good morning readers! In big developments in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena disqualification case verdict will be announced today. Track the latest developments from across the nation, with DH.
04:4610 Jan 2024
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar meets MNS leader Raj Thackeray in the wake of the developments in the Shiv Sena disqualification case
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, 'Today it will be decided that this government is illegal.' before the coming verdict on Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case
Late on Tuesday night, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar hold high-level meeting with new Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar
The meeting was significant in the wake of impending verdict in Shiv Sena disqualification case
"Satyamev Jayate," says Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled today
The Cabinet presided over by Eknath Shinde to meet at 10 AM.
Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar meets MNS leader Raj Thackeray in the wake of the developments in the Shiv Sena disqualification case
The meeting, however, was on issues related to Shivaji Park. Kesarkgar took strong exception to Uddhav Thackeray deserving CM, Eknath Shinde as an accused. “You also have occupied that post,” said Kesarkar.
'Powerful, wealthy, prosperous India': Former MP CM Chouhan touts PM Modi's 'development politics' in Hyderabad
Nadda discusses plans for January 22 Ram temple event, Lok Sabha polls
Earlier, the BJP had asked all its state units to start a campaign from January 14 to ensure cleanliness of temples and their surroundings, and exhort people to join the January 22 event by offering prayers at temples in their neigbourhood.
'Not an inch of land will be spared without a fight': Mamata challenges BJP
Mamata Banerjee, addressing a public meeting in South 24 Parganas, highlighted the state's importance and pride, asserting that the political turf would not be relinquished. She stated, 'We will not surrender before the BJP.'
Kharge junks demand for more deputy CMs
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday virtually junked the idea of appointing more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with the veteran asking his party colleagues to focus on governance.
