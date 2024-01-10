JOIN US
India Political Updates: 'Today it will be decided that this govt is illegal', Raut on Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case

Good morning readers! In big developments in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena disqualification case verdict will be announced today. Track the latest developments from across the nation, with DH.
Last Updated 10 January 2024, 05:04 IST

Highlights
04:4610 Jan 2024

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar meets MNS leader Raj Thackeray in the wake of the developments in the Shiv Sena disqualification case

05:0410 Jan 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, 'Today it will be decided that this government is illegal.' before the coming verdict on Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case

04:4610 Jan 2024

Late on Tuesday night, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar hold high-level meeting with new Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar

The meeting was significant in the wake of impending verdict in Shiv Sena disqualification case

04:4610 Jan 2024

"Satyamev Jayate," says Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar ahead of the Cabinet meeting scheduled today

The Cabinet presided over by Eknath Shinde to meet at 10 AM.

04:4610 Jan 2024

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar meets MNS leader Raj Thackeray in the wake of the developments in the Shiv Sena disqualification case

The meeting, however, was on issues related to Shivaji Park. Kesarkgar took strong exception to Uddhav Thackeray deserving CM, Eknath Shinde as an accused. “You also have occupied that post,” said Kesarkar.

02:3010 Jan 2024

'Powerful, wealthy, prosperous India': Former MP CM Chouhan touts PM Modi's 'development politics' in Hyderabad

02:3010 Jan 2024

Nadda discusses plans for January 22 Ram temple event, Lok Sabha polls

Earlier, the BJP had asked all its state units to start a campaign from January 14 to ensure cleanliness of temples and their surroundings, and exhort people to join the January 22 event by offering prayers at temples in their neigbourhood.

Read more

02:3010 Jan 2024

'Not an inch of land will be spared without a fight': Mamata challenges BJP

Mamata Banerjee, addressing a public meeting in South 24 Parganas, highlighted the state's importance and pride, asserting that the political turf would not be relinquished. She stated, 'We will not surrender before the BJP.'

Read more

02:3010 Jan 2024

Kharge junks demand for more deputy CMs

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday virtually junked the idea of appointing more deputy chief ministers in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with the veteran asking his party colleagues to focus on governance.

Read more

(Published 10 January 2024, 04:46 IST)
