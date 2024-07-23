India Politics Live: Wouldn't spare those responsible for paper leaks during Congress regime, says Rajasthan CM
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 02:44 IST
02:4323 Jul 2024
02:4323 Jul 2024
West Bengal Governor seeks report from Mamata Banerjee on her comment on Bangladesh: Raj Bhavan
02:4323 Jul 2024
BJP withdraws protest, slams full-page ads by Siddaramaiah
The Opposition BJP on Monday withdrew its protest in the Legislative Assembly with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka slamming the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for “undermining the dignity” of the House by issuing full-page advertisements in newspapers on the embezzlement at the ST Development Corporation.
West Bengal Governor seeks report from Mamata Banerjee on her comment on Bangladesh: Raj Bhavan
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a report over her comment offering "shelter" to helpless people of violence-hit Bangladesh, the Raj Bhavan said.
Paper leaks that used to happen during the Congress regime, we wouldn't spare those who are responsible for it, says Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma
BJD alleges microphone switched off during Naveen Patnaik's address in Odisha assembly
Opposition BJD on Monday alleged that the microphone was switched off when Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik was speaking. It is an effort to suppress the voice of the opposition in the House, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik asserted.
Published 23 July 2024, 02:44 IST