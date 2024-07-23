Home
LIVE
India Politics Live: Wouldn't spare those responsible for paper leaks during Congress regime, says Rajasthan CM

Good morning readers. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest political updates across India!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 02:44 IST

Highlights
02:4323 Jul 2024

02:4323 Jul 2024

02:4323 Jul 2024

Paper leaks that used to happen during the Congress regime, we wouldn't spare those who are responsible for it, says Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

02:4323 Jul 2024

The Opposition BJP on Monday withdrew its protest in the Legislative Assembly with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka slamming the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for “undermining the dignity” of the House by issuing full-page advertisements in newspapers on the embezzlement at the ST Development Corporation.

02:4323 Jul 2024

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a report over her comment offering "shelter" to helpless people of violence-hit Bangladesh, the Raj Bhavan said.

02:4323 Jul 2024

Paper leaks that used to happen during the Congress regime, we wouldn't spare those who are responsible for it, says Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma.

Credit: X/@ANI

02:4323 Jul 2024

BJD alleges microphone switched off during Naveen Patnaik's address in Odisha assembly

Opposition BJD on Monday alleged that the microphone was switched off when Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik was speaking. It is an effort to suppress the voice of the opposition in the House, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallik asserted.

Published 23 July 2024, 02:44 IST
