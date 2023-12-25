India proudly acknowledges Christian community's contribution: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on Monday for its role in giving direction to the society and sense of service, and said the country proudly acknowledges this.

In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, Modi recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.

The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said.

Modi said Jesus Christ's life message was centred on compassion and service and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all.