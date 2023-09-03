Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Row over Stalin's son saying Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated; I.N.D.I.A gears up for Special Parliament Session

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 11:55 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Udhayanidhi Stalin. </p></div>

Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Credit: PTI Photo

Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated: M K Stalin son's statement stokes controversy

DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call for “eradication” of Sanatana Dharma from the society billing it as being responsible for many “social evils” has triggered a major row with the BJP taking objection to his remarks and seeking clarification from the Dravidian outfit and its ally, Congress. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders during the meeting of I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai.</p></div>

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders during the meeting of I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders gear up for Special Parliament Session, to meet at Kharge's residence on September 5

I.N.D.I.A parties are gearing up for the Special Parliament Session with early strategy meetings with Congress calling its top leaders for a brainstorming on Tuesday, followed by a meeting of floor leaders of the Opposition bloc. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak.</p></div>

Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak.

Credit: X/@mufaddal_vohra

Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Heath Streak dies

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak died on Sunday at the age of 49, his family confirmed on social media. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of school.</p></div>

Representative image of school.

Credit: Reuters file photo

India is not your country, this is a country for Hindus: Karnataka teacher to Muslim students

A teacher at a government school in Shivamogga, Karnataka has been transferred and is under investigation by the Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy for reportedly telling two Muslim students to "go to Pakistan". The teacher denied the charges. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> An illustration showing ISRO's 'Aditya-L1' during its first Earth-bound maneuvre. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. </p></div>

An illustration showing ISRO's 'Aditya-L1' during its first Earth-bound maneuvre. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km.

Credit: PTI Photo

Aditya-L1 orbit raised in first earth-bound manoeuvre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre with the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, raising it to an orbit of 245 km x 22459 km. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former President Ramnath Kovind. </p></div>

Former President Ramnath Kovind.

Credit: PTI Photo

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Ram Nath Kovind on simultaneous polls

Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on Sunday held a preparatory briefing for former president Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>H D Kumaraswamy. </p></div>

H D Kumaraswamy.

Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Got a 'third birth', says H D Kumaraswamy after recovering from stroke

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has recovered from a stroke due to timely treatment, said on Sunday that this was his 'third birth'. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: X/@BJP4India

Modi says natural to hold G20 event in every part of country; dismisses China's objections over Kashmir, Arunachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is natural for India to hold G20 meetings in every part of its territory as he dismissed Chinese objections over some of the events being organised in Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Home Minister Amit Shah.</p></div>

Home Minister Amit Shah.

Credit: PTI File Photo 

Govt cites major impediments in Parliament, but a month later forms panel on 'one nation, one election'

The Government has cited in Parliament five “major impediments/imperatives" for holding simultaneous polls, including obtaining consensus of all states keeping federal structure in mind. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chinese President Xi Jinping. </p></div>

Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Beijing is playing games, but it’s ‘advantage India’

When India took charge of the G-20 presidency in Bali nearly a year ago, the Russia-Ukraine war was raging, food and energy prices were rising, and the global economy was struggling to emerge from the pandemic’s effects. Read more

(Published 03 September 2023, 11:55 IST)
