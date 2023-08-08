Indian martial artist cracks 273 walnuts with his head, reclaims Guinness World Record

A 27-year-old Indian martial artist Naveen Kumar has reclaimed the world record for cracking the most number of walnuts with his head in 60 seconds.
Kumar beat Muhammad Rashid's previous record of cracking 254 walnuts with his head with an impressive 273 of his own, Guinness World Records reported.
According to Guinness World Records, Kumar and Rashid have been battling it out for years to be crowned the best at cracking nuts. Rashid had broken 150 walnuts to become the first person to hold the record in 2014. By cracking a whopping 181 nuts in 2016, he went on to break his own record.
Kumar dethroned Rashid in 2017 with a stunning performance of breaking an incredible 217 walnuts. He was trained by the renowned Prabhakar Reddy, who himself is the holder of multiple martial arts records.
Despite the fact that they both succeeded in breaking the previous record on the sets of La Notte dei Record in Italy, Rashid ultimately won after cracking 254 walnuts against Kumar's 239.
“In order to prove my talent, I broke the record again,” Kumar told Guinness World Records after reclaiming the title after five long years.
Guinness World Records, while sharing a video on Twitter, said, “New record: The most walnuts cracked with the head in one minute - 273 achieved by Naveen Kumar S.”
Naveen can be seen smashing walnuts on the table with his head one by one in the video. He cracked 273 walnuts in a minute, which works out to more than 4.5 walnuts cracked per second.
So far, the video has received over 62,800 views, nearly 500 likes and numerous retweets since August 4, when the video was shared on X, previously known as Twitter.