Indian Navy enhances maritime surveillance in view of Red Sea security incidents

"Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident," the navy said as per ANI.

"Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and RPAs has been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness. Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard," the navy added.

Recently, there have been multiple reports of India-flagged ships or vessels with Indians on board being attacked in the Arabian Sea.

More to follow...