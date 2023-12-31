JOIN US
Indian Navy enhances maritime surveillance in view of Red Sea security incidents

Recently, there have been multiple reports of India-flagged ships or vessels with Indians on board being attacked in the Arabian Sea.
Last Updated 31 December 2023, 07:59 IST

The Indian Navy on Sunday said that they have "substantially enhanced" maritime surveillance in the Central/North Arabian sea in view of the increased maritime security incidents on merchant vessels transiting through international shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

"Task Groups comprising destroyers and frigates have been deployed to undertake maritime security operations and render assistance to merchant vessels in case of any incident," the navy said as per ANI.

"Aerial surveillance by long-range maritime patrol aircraft and RPAs has been enhanced to have complete maritime domain awareness. Towards effective surveillance of EEZ, the Indian Navy is operating in close coordination with the Indian Coast Guard," the navy added.

More to follow...

(Published 31 December 2023, 07:59 IST)
