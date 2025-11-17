Menu
Indian pilgrims perish in deadly bus accident in Saudi Arabia; PM Modi, leaders condole deaths

Citing preliminary information, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar put the toll at 45, saying a total of 54 persons from the city had left for the pilgrimage recently.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 09:08 IST
