Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Indian telecom services among top 3 globally, efforts on to make them better: Jyotiraditya Scindia

From October 1 more stringent norms for monitoring quality of service at cell level have been put in place.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 15:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 15:43 IST
India NewsJyotiraditya ScindiaTelecom

Follow us on :

Follow Us