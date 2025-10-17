<p>New Delhi: Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday claimed that Indian telecom services are among the top three telecom services globally and efforts are on to further improve them.</p><p>From October 1 more stringent norms for monitoring quality of service at cell level have been put in place.</p><p>The minister said that telecom operators have submitted first reports based on Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's new norms, and discussions are on to resolve issues where their quality of service is not as per the benchmark.</p><p>Scindia said that the government has accelerated processes to resolve telecom network roll-out in the country.</p>.Apple's iPhone 13 is now available at its lowest price on Amazon.<p>"Out of 2,415 issues from February till today, we have completed 1,882 issues. Almost 86 per cent of the pain points have been resolved. There is a pendency of 533 issues, on which we are working with the state governments," Scindia said.</p><p>In response to a question on a GSMA report which claimed that only 47 per cent Indians are connected, the minister said that the report is on those who are not using smartphones.</p><p>The Minister said the government has de-licensed lower frequency range in 6 Ghz band spectrum for improving proliferation of Wi-Fi. With this move, companies using certain frequencies in the 6Ghz band will not need to pay for the radiowaves.</p><p>Signals transmitted in these frequency bands are considered to support ultra low latency, higher speed and lower cost of digital services.</p><p>The minister said the committee of secretaries (CoS) is looking at spectrum refarming 2.0 to meet the requirement of telecom services.</p><p>He said that state run telecom firm BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) posted a quarterly profit for the first time in 18 years, Rs 262 crore in third quarter (Q3) and Rs 280 crore in Q4 of Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, after restructuring.</p><p>The Minister said India is also the fifth country to develop its own 4G stack, setting the stage for export of indigenous telecom technology.</p><p>Highlighting digital safety, he said the Sanchar Saathi platform recorded 20 crore visits, helped recover 6 lakh lost phones, and enabled disconnection of 82 lakh forged connections. The International Spoofed Calls Prevention System blocked 1.35 crore fraudulent calls within 24 hours of launch, while the financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) flagged 3.5 lakh mobile numbers, freezing 10 lakh linked accounts, the Minister added.</p>